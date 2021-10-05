Service Change Takes Effect June 7

OmniRide’s Spring Service Change will take effect on Monday, June 7. You can view the new schedules here or get a printed copy from your bus operator. Schedules for Express, Metro Express, and Local routes will change on that date. Two Express routes that were suspended during the fall due to low ridership will be reinstated: Dale City – Mark Center, and Tysons . The Lake Ridge – Mark Center Express route is still suspended.

NOTE:

- The new schedule brochures will be available online and from bus operators, starting June 1.

- Routes not listed below do not have any timetable or map changes.

THE FOLLOWING ROUTES HAVE CHANGES:

OmniRide Express

Dale City – Washington (D-100)

Dale City – Pentagon & Rosslyn/Ballston (D-200)

Dale City – Navy Yard (D-300)

Dale City – Mark Center (D-400) – reinstated with new local routing

Gainesville – Washington (611)

Gainesville – Washington (612)

Haymarket – Rosslyn/Ballston (622)

Lake Ridge - Washington AM (L-100)

Lake Ridge – Pentagon & Crystal City (L-200)

Manassas (601/602)

Montclair (MC)

South Route 1 (RS)

Tyson (T) – reinstated with new destination routing

Stafford – Washington (543)

Stafford – Pentagon (942)

OmniRide Metro Express

Manassas Metro Express (60)

Linton Hall Metro Express (61)

OmniRide Local

Dale City

Dumfries

Woodbridge/Lake Ridge

We’re ready for you when you’re ready to return!

Contact OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or Omni@OmniRide.com for more information.