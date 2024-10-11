OmniRide is a public transportation agency located in the Prince William area — part of the Northern Virginia region.

In an area known for some of the worst congestion in the U.S., OmniRide strives to provide a family of travel options that meet the needs of the residents and businesses within our community.

Our goal is to be recognized as the easier way for people to get where they want to go through multiple and convenient transit options, including our commuter and local bus services, carpools, vanpools, ridesharing, and our partnership with the instant carpooling (slugging) community.